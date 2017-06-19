Italian Airport Lifts Ban on One Liqu...

Italian Airport Lifts Ban on One Liquid: Pesto

There's good news for pesto lovers. The airport in Genoa, Italy, home of the famous sauce, is allowing passengers to take pesto with them on flights, providing they make a small donation of less than a dollar to the Flying Angels charity, which helps provide money for sick children to be flown overseas for treatment.

Chicago, IL

