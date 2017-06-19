Iraqi arrested in terror probe

Crotone, June 19 - A 29-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker was arrested for suspected terrorism Monday in an operation hailed by Interior Minister Marco Minniti. Hussein Abs Hamir is suspected of spreading pro-ISIS propaganda and instigating some inmates of the SPRAR asylum-seeker reception centre in Crotone to join the so-called Islamic State and carry out acts of violence.

