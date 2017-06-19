Iraqi arrested in terror probe

Iraqi arrested in terror probe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Crotone, June 19 - A 29-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker was arrested for suspected terrorism Monday in an operation hailed by Interior Minister Marco Minniti. Hussein Abs Hamir is suspected of spreading pro-ISIS propaganda and instigating some inmates of the SPRAR asylum-seeker reception centre in Crotone to join the so-called Islamic State and carry out acts of violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC