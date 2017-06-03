Iran beaten by Italy in FIVB world cup opener
Igor Kolakovic's men were defeated by Italy 3-0 in Pool A1 of Group One matches underway in Pesaro, Italy, on Friday night. In the other match of the group, Poland defeated Brazil 3-2 .
