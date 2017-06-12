International variation on definition of brain death must be cleared up to restore public confidence
A session at this year's Euroanaesthesia congress in Geneva, Switzerland will focus on the international variation in the definition of death, which experts say must be cleared up to restore both public and professional confidence, and also to help improve management of patients at the end of life to improve successful organ donation. "With all the modern technology that exists today, one would think that determination of death should be a straightforward matter," says Giuseppe Citerio, Professor of Anesthesia and Intensive Care at the Milano Bicocca University, School of Medicine and Surgery, Milan, Italy.
