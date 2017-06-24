Immigration Moves Front and Center in Italy's Local Elections

The center-right candidate for mayor of Como, Mario Landriscina, a doctor who once did United Nations relief work, says that Italy is second to none in rescuing migrants and that rejecting refugees or minors is out of the question. But, he insists, the time has come to remove the migrants who blight his handsome and orderly town, where they sleep in abandoned garages or loiter on the esplanade around Lake Como, better known as a luxury destination for George Clooney than as a magnet for despair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.