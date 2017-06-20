Human trafficker, torturer arrested

Palermo, June 20 - Police from the Sicilian city of Agrigento arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian suspected of being part of a criminal gang involved in human trafficking between Libya and Italy who allegedly killed, raped and tortured asylum seekers in the Libyan jail where migrants waited to leave. John Ogais, who was nicknamed Rambo, was at the Cara "S.Anna" reception centre at Isola di Capo Rizzuto near Crotone in Calabria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.