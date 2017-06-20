Human trafficker, torturer arrested

Human trafficker, torturer arrested

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Palermo, June 20 - Police from the Sicilian city of Agrigento arrested a 25-year-old Nigerian suspected of being part of a criminal gang involved in human trafficking between Libya and Italy who allegedly killed, raped and tortured asylum seekers in the Libyan jail where migrants waited to leave. John Ogais, who was nicknamed Rambo, was at the Cara "S.Anna" reception centre at Isola di Capo Rizzuto near Crotone in Calabria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC