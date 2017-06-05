House panel resumes electoral law exam
Rome, June 5 - The Lower House Constitutional affairs committee on Monday resumed its examination of amendments to a German-style electoral law that is the fruit of a deal between Italy's four biggest parties. Former premier Matteo Renzi's ruling centre-left Democratic Party , comedian Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement , ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia party and the rightwing populist Northern League last week agreed on a new election law paving the way for elections now expected this autumn.
