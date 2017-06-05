Hive Modern hosts Italian luxury furniture boss Patrizia Moroso
Hive Modern in Portland's Pearl District hosted a VIP open house with Patrizia Moroso on June 1. The intimate event was well attended by the city's creative community. In addition to key furniture Moroso pieces, the catered Italian menu and flowing Prosecco added to the ambience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
