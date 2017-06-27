Globetrotters: Zachary students take ...

Globetrotters: Zachary students take cultural excursion to Italy

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Zachary Globetrotters Club members, from left, Bria Raymond, Jade Moore, Iyani Jack and Sydney Marshall in Florence during a recent trip to Italy. Copper Mill Elementary sixth-grader Nehemiah Thompson and Northwestern Middle School seventh-grader Kelsi Atkinson try granita, a semi-frozen dessert made from sugar, water and various flavorings, while visiting the beach in Capri during a recent trip to Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC