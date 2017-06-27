Globetrotters: Zachary students take cultural excursion to Italy

Zachary Globetrotters Club members, from left, Bria Raymond, Jade Moore, Iyani Jack and Sydney Marshall in Florence during a recent trip to Italy. Copper Mill Elementary sixth-grader Nehemiah Thompson and Northwestern Middle School seventh-grader Kelsi Atkinson try granita, a semi-frozen dessert made from sugar, water and various flavorings, while visiting the beach in Capri during a recent trip to Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.