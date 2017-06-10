Global Markets-Italy bank deal lifts ...

Global Markets-Italy bank deal lifts Europe shares, dollar on back foot

Reuters

Shares rose in Europe on Monday, with Italian banks gaining after a deal to wind up two failed regional lenders, while the dollar and U.S. bond yields held close to recent lows as subdued inflation raised questions over the outlook for monetary policy. The-pan-European STOXX 600 share index rose 0.6 percent, led higher by banks .SX7P, after the agreement under which Italy's largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo will take on the remaining good assets of collapsed Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

