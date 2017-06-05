Ghanaian student in Italy elected to ...

Ghanaian student in Italy elected to University Senate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Gordon Abeiku Mensah, a 24-year-old Ghanaian student has been elected a member of the University Senate in the northern Italian city Parma. The 4-member Senate will represent Parma University in Faculty of Science & Technology , Faculty in Area of Human Relations , Faculty of Medicine and students studying for their Doctorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC