Focus Acquires Paolo Sorrentino's Berlusconi Project 'Loro' For Italy
EXCLUSIVE : Focus Features has acquired Paolo Sorrentino 's upcoming Loro for release in Italy where it will be distributed by Universal Pictures' local outpost. The Oscar-winner's event project stars The Great Beauty 's Toni Servillo as Silvio Berlusconi , the media mogul and erstwhile Prime Minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Sun
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC