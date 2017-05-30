Focus Acquires Paolo Sorrentino's Ber...

Focus Acquires Paolo Sorrentino's Berlusconi Project 'Loro' For Italy

EXCLUSIVE : Focus Features has acquired Paolo Sorrentino 's upcoming Loro for release in Italy where it will be distributed by Universal Pictures' local outpost. The Oscar-winner's event project stars The Great Beauty 's Toni Servillo as Silvio Berlusconi , the media mogul and erstwhile Prime Minister.

