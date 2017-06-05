Five reasons you need to visit Liguria - " Italy's best-kept secret...
Surrounded by cured meats, wine, cheese, oils and homemade pesto Guido has everything you need for a perfect Friday night in and the ingredients couldn't be any more local or organic if it were grown in your back yard. Rapallo is just one of the many charming seaside towns along the coast of Liguria one of Italy's most luxurious regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC