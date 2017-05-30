First U.S. retrospective of artist Marisa Merz opens at the Hammer Museum
The Hammer Museum presents Marisa Merz: The Sky Is a Great Space, the first U.S. retrospective of the Italian painter, sculptor, and installation artist Marisa Merz . Bringing together five decades of the artist's work, the exhibition includes Merz's early Arte Povera experiments with non-traditional materials and processes; the enigmatic heads and faces she created in the 1980s and 1990s; and her installations that balance intimacy with impressive scale.
