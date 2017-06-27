Fazio contract shd be reviewed
Rome, June 27 - RAI State broadcaster's whopping and controversial pay rise for presenter Fabio Fazio should be reviewed by new Director-General Mario Orfeo, board member Carlo Freccero said Tuesday, while RAI President Monica Maggioni said she didn't think the broadcaster would have survived Fazio's threatened departure to a smaller rival, La7. The secretary of the the parliamentary RAI oversight commission, Michele Anzaldi of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party , meanwhile said the board should be sacked after board member Arturo Diaconale said the directors had been forced to sign to stop Fazio moving to rival broadcaster La7.
