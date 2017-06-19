Europe close: Italian stocks outperfo...

Europe close: Italian stocks outperform on gains in banks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Stocks finished well of their lows of the session, helped by a positive start to trading over on Wall Street, with Italian issues outperforming. At the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 was down by -0.18% or 0.71 points at 388.50, alongside a 0.32% or 40.53 point fall in Germany's Dax to 12,774.26 and a retreat of 0.37% or 19.39 points to 5,274.26 in the Cac-40.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC