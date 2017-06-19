Europe close: Italian stocks outperform on gains in banks

Stocks finished well of their lows of the session, helped by a positive start to trading over on Wall Street, with Italian issues outperforming. At the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 was down by -0.18% or 0.71 points at 388.50, alongside a 0.32% or 40.53 point fall in Germany's Dax to 12,774.26 and a retreat of 0.37% or 19.39 points to 5,274.26 in the Cac-40.

