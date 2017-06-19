Europe close: Italian stocks outperform on gains in banks
Stocks finished well of their lows of the session, helped by a positive start to trading over on Wall Street, with Italian issues outperforming. At the closing bell the benchmark Stoxx 600 was down by -0.18% or 0.71 points at 388.50, alongside a 0.32% or 40.53 point fall in Germany's Dax to 12,774.26 and a retreat of 0.37% or 19.39 points to 5,274.26 in the Cac-40.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC