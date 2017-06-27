Europe and Eurasia: Italian Republic ...

Europe and Eurasia: Italian Republic National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer congratulations and best wishes to the people of Italy as you celebrate Republic Day on June 2nd. The United States and Italy are strong partners, Allies, and friends.

