EU seeks solution on Italy's Veneto banks that spares senior bondholders

The European Commission is seeking a solution for two ailing banks from Italy's Veneto region that would avoid losses for senior bondholders, a spokesman said on Tuesday, stressing that in any case depositors would not be hit. Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are seeking public and private support to avoid a possible liquidation by the end of the month.

