EBR Systems Awarded Favorite Innovation for WiSEa CRT at 2017 EHRA Europace Cardiostim Congress

EBR Systems, Inc., developer of the world's smallest, wireless, implantable device for cardiac pacing, today announced that WiSE CRT received the Favorite Innovation Award for its second-generation system at the 2017 EHRA Europace Cardiostim congress in Vienna, Austria. Cardiostim Innovation Awards are selected by an international panel of expert scientists and physicians from the European Heart Rhythm Association and recognizes the performance, achievement and cutting-edge technologies of manufacturers that are created to modernize medical practice and improve patient care.

