'DWTS' Stars Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Make Rekindled Romance...
We knew it was too good to be coincidental , when the Dancing With The Stars pros shared separate vacation pics from Rome, Italy, last week, and now we appear to have confirmation that the two are traveling together -- at least in Instagram story form! "I got the best view," Chmerkovskiy captioned his pic of the 23-year-old DWTS alum as she read a menu. Johnson posted the reverse, showing her 31-year-old date across the table, smiling widely in a pink and black dinner jacket.
Read more at ETonline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
