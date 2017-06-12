'DWTS' Stars Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Make Rekindled Romance...

We knew it was too good to be coincidental , when the Dancing With The Stars pros shared separate vacation pics from Rome, Italy, last week, and now we appear to have confirmation that the two are traveling together -- at least in Instagram story form! "I got the best view," Chmerkovskiy captioned his pic of the 23-year-old DWTS alum as she read a menu. Johnson posted the reverse, showing her 31-year-old date across the table, smiling widely in a pink and black dinner jacket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.