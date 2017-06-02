Conductor Riccardo Chailly to celebrate 4 decades at La Scala

Conductor Riccardo Chailly is flanked by Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala and La Scala theater manager Alexander Pereira at La Scala theater in Milan on Wednesday. [Photo/Agencies] Riccardo Chailly celebrates 40 years at La Scala next season, which he will open by conducting the Italian opera Andrea Chenier starring soprano Anna Netrebko for the traditional Dec 7 gala season premiere.

