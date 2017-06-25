Child measles death sparks "no-vax" c...

Child measles death sparks "no-vax" controversy in Italy

A measles death case of a six-year-old boy in the northern Italian city of Monza has sparked renewed controversy over vaccines in Italy. The child's immune system was compromised because he had leukemia and contracted measles from his two older siblings, who had not been vaccinated.

