Cardinal's sex abuse charges raise questions about pope's record

Pope Francis arrives to lead a Mass at the church of the Parish of San Pier Damiani at Casal Bernocchi on the southern outskirts of Rome, Italy, on May 21, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Remo Casilli VATICAN CITY As the Vatican reeled from news that one of its top officials was taking a leave to fight historical sex abuse charges in Australia, the spotlight quickly turned to Pope Francis, with his critics slamming him for failing to do enough to tackle the vexing issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.