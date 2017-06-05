Busted trafficking gang a 'serious' n...

Busted trafficking gang a 'serious' national security threat: Italy

Palermo , June 6 A Tunisian-led trafficking gang that planned to transport at least one terrorist suspect with migrants and refugees to Sicily posed a serious national security threat, Italian prosecutors said Tuesday, ordering 15 arrests. The gang posed a serious threat to national security, wrote anti-mafia prosecutors in Palermo in their warrant for the 15 Tunisian and Italian suspects' arrests.

