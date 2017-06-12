Bearsden Professor is now a knight

Bearsden Professor is now a knight

Professor Vito Antonio Muscatelli FRSE, vice chancellor and principal of Glasgow University, has been knighted in the Queen's Honours List. The Bearsden man, born in Bari, Italy, in 1962, is regarded as a world class economist and has a vast cv spanning many areas of professional academic endeavour, but has received his knighthood for services to higher education.

