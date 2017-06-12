Bearsden Professor is now a knight
Professor Vito Antonio Muscatelli FRSE, vice chancellor and principal of Glasgow University, has been knighted in the Queen's Honours List. The Bearsden man, born in Bari, Italy, in 1962, is regarded as a world class economist and has a vast cv spanning many areas of professional academic endeavour, but has received his knighthood for services to higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milngavie Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC