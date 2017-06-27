Bank bailouts not the end of Italy's bad loans saga

MILAN, June 27 One of the first things Andrea Ricci did when he was promoted to head the new problem loan division at Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro this year was to launch a recruitment campaign. The shake up in an area sometimes viewed as a backwater by ambitious employees reflects a push by Italian banks to claw back bad debts that make up some 15 percent of total loans -- three times the European average.

