Automotive designer Tom Tjaarda 1934 2017Tom Tjaarda

Tom Tjaarda, an American who moved to Italy when he was just out of college, and who designed some of the coolest and most iconic sports cars the world has ever known, passed away Friday, June 2 after a long illness, in his adopted home of Turin, Italy. He was 82. Tjaarda's most well-known designs are the original Fiat 124 Spider and the magnificent DeTomaso Pantera , and if he only did those two cars in his long and storied career his life would be complete.

