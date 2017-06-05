Attacker's mother says he was radical...

Attacker's mother says he was radicalized in Britain

Read more: The Daily Courier

The Italian mother of one of the London Bridge attackers said Wednesday her 22-year-old son became radicalized in Britain, falling under the spell of Islamic extremism and confiding to her that he had dreams of moving to Syria. Valeria Khadija Collina said her son Youssef Zaghba, an Italian national of Moroccan descent, told her he wanted to go to Syria to start a family in a religious Islamic climate - not to fight.

Chicago, IL

