At 75, Dale Chihuly discusses struggl...

At 75, Dale Chihuly discusses struggles with mental health

Yesterday

The private studio of glass artist Dale Chihuly reflects his long obsession with collecting. Sheets of stamps cover one table; pocket knives are Amid the ordered clutter, some items hint at more than Chihuly's eclectic tastes: a long row of Ernest Hemingway titles in one bookcase, and in another an entire wall devoted to Vincent van Gogh - homages to creative geniuses racked by depression.

