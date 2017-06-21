Alpitour turns 70 with Italy on Vacation

Rome, June 21 - ANSA and Alpitour have teamed up for a photo exhibition celebrating the leading Italian tour company's 70th anniversary. The exhibit, titled "Italy on Vacation", features photos from ANSA's archives that tell the story of how Italians have spent their leisure time on holiday over the past seven decades.

