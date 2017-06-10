Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin ...

Alleged Italian mobster-drug kingpin detained in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A fugitive 'ndrangheta Italian crime clan boss, accused of international drug trafficking, was taken into custody at a Brazil airport, authorities said Saturday. Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti hailed the arrest on Friday of Vincenzo Macri, whom he described as a top boss of the Commisso crime clan, based in Siderno, Calabria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,669,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC