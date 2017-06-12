A United flight from New Jersey to It...

A United flight from New Jersey to Italy was canceled after a...

14 hrs ago

A United flight from New Jersey to Italy was canceled after a passenger spotted fuel spewing from the plane's wing United Airlines was forced to cancel a Venice, Italy-bound flight after the plane suffered a massive fuel leak while waiting to take off at Newark Liberty International Airport. Video captured by a passenger on board the Boeing 767-300 shows fuel gushing from its left wing.

