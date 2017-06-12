A Milan, Italy Hotel With $224,000 24...

A Milan, Italy Hotel With $224,000 24 Carat Gold Bed Sheets

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hedonistica

The TownHouse Galleria Milano is offering guests the opportunity to stay overnight in their Seven Stars Ottagono Presidential Suite in a bed covered with 24 carat gold sheets . For reference, that is 24 more carats than my bedsheets, which I'm fairly certain are made out of asbestos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,812,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC