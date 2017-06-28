A Gold Rush Revival in Italy, With Nu...

A Gold Rush Revival in Italy, With Nuggets the Size of Bread Crumbs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

But for thousands of years this neck of the northern Piedmont region, what some call Italy's Klondike, has attracted prospectors seeking gold flowing down the Elvo River from deposits left eons ago by receding Alpine glaciers. Gold rushes in the area have ebbed and flowed over the centuries, but they have seen a revival in recent, recession-hit years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC