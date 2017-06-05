50 million seized over 1984 kidnapping

Andria, June 5 - Carabinieri police on Monday seized assets worth a total of 50 million euros from Giuseppe Stallone, a 78-year-old who kidnapped Brescia businessman Pietro Fenotti in March 1984 to extort a ransom, sources said. Stallone, who was condemned to six years, four months in prison in relation to the case, declared annual earnings of just 15,000 euros to the tax authorities, the sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.