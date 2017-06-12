12:48 Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at be...

12:48 Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at beach wrestling in Italy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Ilim Bilimov and Ilgiz Bilimov gained two medals at the Sardinia Beach Wrestling 2017, which was held in the city of Sassari on May 28. Ilim in the weight category up to 80 kg managed to reach the finals, where he lost to Italian athlete and won silver medal. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,487,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC