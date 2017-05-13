Who is Francesco Gabbani, Italy's 2017 Eurovision entry?
Italy is looking to secure its first Eurovision win in 27 years when Francesco Gabbani takes to the stage at the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev. Well Francesco is 34 years old, was born in Carrara, Tuscany, and is actually pretty famous in his native country already, having already released three albums and eight singles.
