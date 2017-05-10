Venice bans cheap takeout joints

Venice bans cheap takeout joints

Wednesday

So they're taking action: The city council has approved a rule that prohibits the opening of new takeout joints that sell meals such as kebabs or pizza by the slice. "We are waging a fight against fast food... to maintain and showcase our unique food," said Venice's chief of tourism, Paola del Mar. The encroachment of cheap takeout joints in the city center is a major worry for local officials, who say the trend detracts from Venice's beauty and cultural heritage.

Chicago, IL

