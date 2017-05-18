US racer Hayden still in "extremely critical" condition
The smashed window of a car that hit the bicycle of American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden while he was training in Rimini, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC