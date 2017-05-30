UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund

MILAN, May 26 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have asked an investment fund backed by Italy's healthier banks to come to their rescue by helping to cover a capital shortfall, as demanded by the European Union. Rome has sought EU approval for months to bail out the two Veneto-based lenders and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena under strict EU bank rules that curb state support.

