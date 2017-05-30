UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead f...

UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund

Read more: Reuters

MILAN, May 26 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have asked an investment fund backed by Italy's healthier banks to come to their rescue by helping to cover a capital shortfall, as demanded by the European Union. Rome has sought EU approval for months to bail out the two Veneto-based lenders and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena under strict EU bank rules that curb state support.

Chicago, IL

