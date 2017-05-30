UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal wins bid to bu...

UPDATE 1-ArcelorMittal wins bid to buy Italy's Ilva steel plant - source

May 26 ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, and Italian industrial group Marcegaglia have won a bid to buy the troubled Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The special commissioners in charge of Europe's biggest steel plant by output capacity have accepted the bid of just under 2 billion euros , the source said.

