U.S. fund Elliott has blanket guarantee over AC Milan - sources

May 12 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has a potential right to take over Italian soccer club AC Milan if loans it gave to the club's new Chinese owners go into default, according to a source and the club's unpublished 2016 accounts. The accounts, reviewed by Reuters, show the owners have pledged their newly acquired shares in AC Milan and the club's assets to a vehicle called Project Redblack.

