Trump pushes on terror, listens on climate at G-7
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting at the G7 Summit, Friday, May 26, 2017, in Taormina, Italy. U.S. President Donald Trump, left, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk through NATO headquarters at the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC