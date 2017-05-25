Trump criticizes German trade surplus...

Trump criticizes German trade surplus, again

President Donald Trump has criticized Germany's trade surplus with the United States, drawing attention to a contentious issue at a summit of world leaders where trade is already a sticking point. As the leaders of seven wealthy democracies gathered for difficult talks on trade and climate change, Germany's Der Spiegel reported that Trump had told EU leaders the day before that the Germans were "bad, very bad" when it came to trade.

Chicago, IL

