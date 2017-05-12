Treofan turns to phthalate-free packa...

Treofan turns to phthalate-free packaging films and mineral oil barriers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bakery & Snacks

Treofan has started to offer its customers phthalate-free packaging films on request using phthalate-free base polymers in the extrusion process. The BOPP film manufacturer already makes standard films with a low phthalate content of 0.001% .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bakery & Snacks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC