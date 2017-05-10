The Latest: Tens of thousands gather for Pope's Fatima visit

A white dove is tied to a wooden crucifix carried by pilgrims arriving at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.