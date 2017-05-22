The best wines from Southern Italy

With due respect to prosecco and pinot grigio, the more exciting growth story in Italian wine over the past generation or so has had to do with quality, not sales numbers. And it has emerged not from the north but from the land down under, so to speak.

Chicago, IL

