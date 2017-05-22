The best wines from Southern Italy
With due respect to prosecco and pinot grigio, the more exciting growth story in Italian wine over the past generation or so has had to do with quality, not sales numbers. And it has emerged not from the north but from the land down under, so to speak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May 9
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott...
|Mar '17
|where Halton WWI ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC