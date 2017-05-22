Sulley Muntari's wife claims husband benched by Italian side Pescara over racism protest
Sulley Muntari's wife says the Pescara midfielder's protest against racism that brought disgrace to Italian football has resulted in her husband being benched by the Serie A club. Menaye Donkor says she is in no doubt over the reason for the Italian top-flight club leaving her husband on the bench since he decided to stand up against racists who chanted against him in the match at Cagliari.
