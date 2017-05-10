Stunning footie WAG melts internet wi...

Stunning footie WAG melts internet with sizzling topless Insta...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

A BEAUTIFUL blonde WAG posted a saucy topless photo of herself on social media to celebrate notching up 200,000 followers. Serbian stunner Sofija Milosevic's boyfriend is Adem Ljajic, 25, who plays as a striker for Italian club Torino and the Serbian national team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May 5 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr 22 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Thanking Pte. Eddie Namaypoke, Canada's forgott... Mar '17 where Halton WWI ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,405 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC