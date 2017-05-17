Oxford student who stabbed boyfriend could avoid jail as it may damage her future career

An Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend during a drunken row could avoid going to jail because it may damage her hopes of pursuing a medical career, it has emerged. Hinting that she may be spared a jail sentence the judge in her case said that aspiring heart surgeon Lavinia Woodward, 24, was such an "extraordinarily able young lady" that it would be unfair to give her a sentence that could impede her future career.

